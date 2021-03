Friday, 12 March 2021 14:07:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In February this year, heavy truck sales in China amounted to 118,000 units, up 214.9 percent year on year, constituting the highest historical level for a month of February, while down 35.7 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

From April 2020 up to February this year, heavy truck sales in China have posted a highest historical level for each month.