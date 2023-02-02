Heavy truck sales in China down 53 percent in January

Thursday, 02 February 2023 10:52:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January this year, heavy truck sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 45,000 units, down 53 percent year on year, while down 17 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

The heavy truck sales of 45,000 units in January in China was the lowest level for the same month in the past seven years, while sales also indicated a year-on-year decline for 21st consecutive month since May 2021.

It was a tough year for heavy truck sales in China in 2022 due to the strict Covid-19 measures and the slowdown in economic development, while an improvement may be seen in 2023 amid stimulus policies to boost China’s economic development and the easing of Covid-19 measures. As a result, heavy truck sales in China may see a rebound in 2023.