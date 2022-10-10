Heavy truck sales in China down 12 percent in September

Monday, 10 October 2022 11:41:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, heavy truck sales in China are expected to amount to 52,000 units, down 12 percent year on year, while up 13 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

Heavy truck sales in China in 2021 were observed mainly in the first half of the year, while in September 2021 a decline of 61 percent year on year was seen in sales.

Though the base of sales in September last year was so low, it did not result in a year-on-year rise in September this year, reflecting the ongoing slack demand from downstream users.