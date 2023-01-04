Heavy truck sales in China decrease by six percent in December

Wednesday, 04 January 2023 11:34:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December last year, heavy truck sales in China are estimated at 54,000 units, down six percent year on year, while up 16 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

Heavy truck sales in 2022 overall are estimated at 672,000 units, decreasing by 720,000 units or 52 percent year on year.

2022 was a tough year for heavy truck sales in China due to Covid-19 restriction measures, the slowdown in economic development, and the lack of confidence towards the prospects for the future.