﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China decrease by six percent in December

Wednesday, 04 January 2023 11:34:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In December last year, heavy truck sales in China are estimated at 54,000 units, down six percent year on year, while up 16 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

Heavy truck sales in 2022 overall are estimated at 672,000 units, decreasing by 720,000 units or 52 percent year on year.

2022 was a tough year for heavy truck sales in China due to Covid-19 restriction measures, the slowdown in economic development, and the lack of confidence towards the prospects for the future.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 4, 2023

04 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China CRC offers rise slightly, but tradable level stable

04 Jan | Flats and Slab

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

04 Jan | Tube and Pipe

Ferrosilicon prices in local Chinese market - week 1

04 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferromanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 1

04 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Silicon steel sheet prices in local Chinese market - week 1

04 Jan | Flats and Slab

China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index at 58.2 percent in December

04 Jan | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 2.2% in late Dec

04 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in Dec 19-25

04 Jan | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 3, 2023

03 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials