Heathrow Airport to use domestic steel in modernization project

Thursday, 13 February 2025 14:22:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK government has announced that Heathrow Airport in London will implement a major modernization project that will use domestically produced steel.

The management of the airport has signed an agreement that foresees the use of UK-made steel for its construction projects whenever possible, contributing to the domestic steel industry and steel jobs. As a result, it is expected that this will result in a significant increase in demand for domestic steel across the country.

Zengwei An, CEO of British Steel, stated that they will supply steel for the construction of a third runway at the airport as part of the modernization works.

In the meantime, Unite, the UK’s leading labor union, emphasized that the government should introduce clear regulations that ensure all major projects are using UK-made steel in order to protect the domestic steel industry and to accelerate the transition to green steel. The union also said it believes that UK-made steel should be classified as “critical national infrastructure”


Tags: UK Europe Construction 

