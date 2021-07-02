﻿
British Steel launches weathering steel for construction market

Friday, 02 July 2021 12:02:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has unveiled another new product for the construction market - weathering steel structural sections.

The company said that self-protecting and durable weathering steel is ideal for a whole range of outdoor structures in exposed locations, including bridges, buildings and catenary gantries on railway lines.

“Weathering steel is another superb example of our commitment to delivering quality products and services through rigorous research and development. It is a high-strength, low-alloy steel that defends itself from corrosion by forming a protective oxide patina (layer), eliminating the need for paint or other protective coatings. This makes weathering steel an attractive and economic solution for many structures,” said Ben Cunliffe, British Steel commercial director.

 

 


