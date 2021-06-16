HBIS Group Serbia plans to restart blast furnace No. 1 in Smederevo

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 10:59:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Serbia-based steel producer HBIS Group Serbia Iron & Steel, a part of leading Chinese steelmaking company Hebei Iron & Steel Group, has announced that it plans to restart its blast furnace No. 1 in Smederevo on August 16 this year.

The blast furnace was shut down on July 5, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the market situation that prevailed at the time.

According to the company’s statement, during the last 11 months only blast furnace No. 2 has been in operation. “The current market situation has created favorable conditions for restarting blast furnace No. 1, with its production depending on the market requirements,” the company said.