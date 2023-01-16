EBRD provides loan to Serbia’s Metalfer for green steel production

Monday, 16 January 2023 10:58:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced that it has provided a loan of €21.4 million to Serbia-based long steel producer Metalfer Steel Mill for green steel production.

The loan will finance the construction of a new rolling mill for processing scrap and semi-finished products, which will improve efficiency and reduce emissions, as well as for a new rooftop solar photovoltaic plant producing up to 4 MW of renewable power.

According to the statement, increasing production will allow Metalfer to meet high demand from the construction industry, both domestically and potentially across the region, which has been hit by supply chain disruptions in recent years.