﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EBRD provides loan to Serbia’s Metalfer for green steel production

Monday, 16 January 2023 10:58:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced that it has provided a loan of €21.4 million to Serbia-based long steel producer Metalfer Steel Mill for green steel production.

The loan will finance the construction of a new rolling mill for processing scrap and semi-finished products, which will improve efficiency and reduce emissions, as well as for a new rooftop solar photovoltaic plant producing up to 4 MW of renewable power. 

According to the statement, increasing production will allow Metalfer to meet high demand from the construction industry, both domestically and potentially across the region, which has been hit by supply chain disruptions in recent years.


Tags: Serbia Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

HBIS Group Serbia to idle BF No. 1 at Smederevo plant amid weak demand

12 Jul | Steel News

HBIS Group Serbia plans to restart blast furnace No. 1 in Smederevo

16 Jun | Steel News

Serbian economic growth sees 10-year q-o-q high in Q4, exports hit by EU measures

02 Mar | Steel News

Primetals to replace BOF converter at HBIS Serbia in Smederevo

22 May | Steel News

HBIS Group Serbia to invest €150 million in Zelezara Smederevo mill by 2020

05 Jul | Steel News

Serbia sets opening price for Zelezara Smederevo tender

07 Mar | Steel News

Latest situation in local Serbian scrap market

18 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey's steel billet imports down 34.8% in October from September

09 Dec | Steel News

Turkey's steel billet imports up 57 percent in September from August

06 Nov | Steel News

Turkey's steel billet imports almost stable in January-August

13 Oct | Steel News