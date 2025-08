On August 4, the new electric furnace of Guangdong Province-based Chinese steelmaker Guangdong Southern Donghai Steel Co., Ltd was successfully ignited, with the producer’s 1,450 mm HRC production line beginning operations at the same time, as reported by local media.

The new production line produces HRC with a thickness of 1.2-19 mm and a width of 700-1,300 mm and has an annual production capacity of 4.0 million mt.