Tuesday, 11 August 2020 00:01:29 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican steel service center Grupo Collado said net profit in Q2 rose to MXN 41.3 million ($1.84 million), from MXN 3.3 million ($147,282) in Q2 2019.

The company said net revenues in Q2 declined 20.6 percent, year-on-year, to MXN 1.62 billion ($72.5 million). Gross profit in Q2 slightly increased 2.7 percent, year-on-year, to MXN 404.4 million ($18 million). Gross margin in Q2 was 24.9 percent, up from 19.2 percent in Q2 2019.

USD = MXN 22.41 (August 11)