Goa to auction three iron ore blocks in October

The government of the western Indian state of Goa will commence the auction of three iron ore blocks in October, government sources said on Wednesday, August 14.

The government has invited bids for the iron ore blocks of Codli, Curpem-Sulcorna and Onda.

The Codli iron ore block spread across 377 hectares is estimated to have reserves of 48 million mt of hematite of Fe content in the range of 45-66 percent.

The Curpem-Sulcorna block is spread across 87 hectares with estimated reserves of 9.7 million mt of iron ore with Fe content averaging at 56 percent, while the Onda block has reserves across 61 hectares totaling 5.6 million mt.