Goa sells 60 percent of idle iron ore stocks at auction

Thursday, 02 September 2021 10:45:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of India’s western state of Goa was able to find buyers for 810,000 mt or about 60 percent of the total 2 million mt of idle iron ore lumps and fines at pitheads at an auction held on August 27, sources in the government said on Thursday, September 2.

The sources said the balance will be put up for auction soon. The Goa government has so far held 26 rounds of auctions to liquidate idle iron ore stocks at mine pitheads following the ban on iron ore mining imposed by India’s Supreme Court in 2018.