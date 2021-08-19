﻿
Goa government to auction 2 million mt idle iron ore stocks

Thursday, 19 August 2021
       

The government of the western Indian state of Goa has put up 2 million mt of iron ore for sale through the auction route on August 27, 2021, a government official said on Thursday, August 19.

The official said that the stocks are from those lying idle at various pitheads across the state.

Iron ore mining operations in Goa had been halted in 2018 by a verdict of India’s Supreme Court which held that renewal of mining leases by the Goa government in 2014 was illegal as renewal was not through the auction route as mandated by law.

In the last auction of idle iron ore stocks by the Goa government in March this year, only 70 percent of the 1.6 million mt on offer found buyers.


