Global DRI output up 1.7 percent in June 2025

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 87 percent of total world DRI production in 2024 amounted to 11.05 million metric tons in June this year, decreasing by 8.9 percent month on month and increasing by 1.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 64.24 million metric tons in the first half of this year, up by 4.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in June this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.81 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia in June, with outputs of 3.5 million mt, 670,000 mt and 598,000 mt respectively.

Shares in global DRI production - June 2025