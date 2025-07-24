 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Global DRI output...

Global DRI output up 1.7 percent in June 2025

Thursday, 24 July 2025 11:26:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 87 percent of total world DRI production in 2024 amounted to 11.05 million metric tons in June this year, decreasing by 8.9 percent month on month and increasing by 1.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 64.24 million metric tons in the first half of this year, up by 4.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in June this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.81 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia in June, with outputs of 3.5 million mt, 670,000 mt and 598,000 mt respectively.

Shares in global DRI production - June 2025

Shares in global DRI production - June 2025

Tags: Raw Mat World Steelmaking 

Similar articles

August US scrap prices still seen sideways, though Brazilian tariffs could boost mill buying

24 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 30, 2025

24 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s deep sea scrap purchases accelerate as end of July approaches

24 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore in China see further rise by $4/mt this week, strong demand for Sept arrivals

24 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Italian scrap market silent, talk of CBAM and Sept prices emerges

24 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Imported scrap market in Bangladesh stays quiet as monsoon dampens demand

24 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 24, 2025 

24 Jul | Longs and Billet

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 2.8 percent in June 2025 from May

24 Jul | Steel News

Fenix Resources’ iron ore output and sales up in June quarter of 2025

24 Jul | Steel News

Import long steel prices follow domestic mills higher; August scrap is seen sideways to up

24 Jul | Longs and Billet