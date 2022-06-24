Global stainless steel output down 3.8 percent in Q1

Friday, 24 June 2022 16:32:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the first quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output increased by 1.7 percent quarter on quarter to 14.45 million mt, while falling by 3.8 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF).

According to the ISSF data, in the first quarter this year stainless crude steel production decreased by eight percent in China and moved up by 4.1 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, while decreasing by 8.8 percent in the US and down by 2.5 percent in Europe, all compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):