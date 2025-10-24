Global DRI output up 4.9 percent in September 2025

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 12 countries accounting for approximately 85 percent of total world DRI production in 2024 amounted to 11.05 million metric tons in September this year, increasing by 2.8 percent month on month and up by 4.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 95.37 million metric tons in the first nine months of this year, up by 5.1 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in September this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.71 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia in September, with outputs of 3.73 million mt, 650,000 mt and 580,000 mt respectively.

Shares in global DRI production - September 2025