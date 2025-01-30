Glencore’s steelmaking coal output more than doubles in 2024

Switzerland-headquartered international commodities producer and trader Glencore has announced its production results for 2024.

In the full year of 2024, Glencore’s 79.5 percent share of attributable ferrochrome production remained stable year on year at 1.16 million mt.

In 2024, the company’s total coal production was 119.5 million mt, up by 5.2 percent year on year. In this context, steelmaking coal production increased significantly to 19.9 million mt, reflecting Canadian steelmaking coal production of 12.5 million mt after the acquirement of the Elk Valley Resources (EVR) business in July 2024 . Energy coal production was down six percent to 99.6 million mt, while coking coal production was 7.4 million mt, down by one percent year on year.

Gary Nagle, Glencore chief executive officer, stated that 2024 was an important year for the company with the acquisition of EVR and shareholder support for the retention of their coal business. “Our industrial asset teams continue to refine their optimal production pathways and I am pleased to report a net overall addition to our 2024 mineral reserve base, notably in copper at Antamina, bauxite at MRN, and steelmaking coal via the acquisition of EVR, following the significant growth in our Argentina copper resources base reported in 2023,” he said.