Wednesday, 18 January 2023 12:26:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based automotive component producer Gestamp has announced that it will build its fourth hot stamping line in India.

The new line, which will start production by the end of this year, will be an addition to the existing two hot stamping lines in Pune and one line in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the company’s subsidiary Gestamp Hotstamping Japan has decided to expand by building a new hot stamping line at its Matsusaka plant, which will be finished in June 2023, as SteelOrbis previously reported.