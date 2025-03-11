Germany’s Dillinger develops new steel grades for wind projects

German steel plate producer Dillinger Group has announced that, together with Saarland University, RWTH Aachen University and other partners in the high-performance steel plate project, it has developed new steel grades. The project, which was funded by the German federal ministry for economic affairs and climate protection, has recently been completed after about four years.

Accordingly, the new steel grades are suitable especially for monopiles that are used in offshore wind turbines. Its properties allow monopiles to be durable against storms, waves and saltwater for many years. Also, steel grades can be used in submerged arc welding and electron beam welding, significantly cutting production times for users.

Dr. Peter Maagh, COO of Dillinger, stated that his company can also use these grades to help accelerate the use of renewable energies in Germany.