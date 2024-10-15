Germany’s Dillinger and ROGESA to source DRI plant and EAF from Primetals

German steel plate producer Dillinger Group and its subsidiary ROGESA has chosen UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies for the supply and installation of a new direct reduced iron (DRI) plant and an electric arc furnace (EAF) at their new production complex, in line with their decarbonization strategy.

Under the agreement, a consortium led by Primetals and Midrex Technologies, US-based subsidiary of Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel, will provide a DRI plant with a hot DRI and cold DRI production capacity of 2 million mt per year. Initially, the plant will be powered by a mix of natural gas and hydrogen, cutting the carbon footprint by over 50 percent compared to blast furnace-based steelmaking. Additionally, the consortium will provide a material handling system, a water treatment plant and auxiliary equipment.

Moreover, a 195-metric ton EAF with twin ladle furnaces will complement Dillinger and ROGESA’s new production complex. The EAF will also include a material handling system, dedusting systems, a waste heat recovery system, and a water treatment plant. Steam generated by the heat recovery system’s conversion of waste will be re-used in other production units.

The investment will allow the companies to reduce their emissions by 4.8 million mt per year within six years.