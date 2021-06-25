German steel recyclers criticize government disregard of scrap in decarbonization

Friday, 25 June 2021 15:30:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The German Steel Recycling Association (BDSV) has expressed concerns regarding the federal government’s only focus being the development of the hydrogen sector to support the decarbonization of the steel industry. The BDSV criticizes the fact that in the revised steel action plan of the federal government the use of steel and alloy steel scrap to reduce carbon emissions is being disregarded.

Explaining that the scrap per metric ton used in steel production saves 1.67 metric tons of carbon, while stainless steel scrap per ton saves 4.3 metric tons of carbon, the BDSV stated that disregarding this impressive carbon saving potential is not only incomprehensible, it is also unwise if one really wants to achieve the goal of climate neutrality in steel production by 2050.

As part of a research project commissioned by the BDSV, the Fraunhofer IMW Institute is currently examining the possible participation of the steel recycling industry in the EU Emissions Trading System to promote the use of scrap. In addition, the BDSV stated that it is concerned about the possible limitation of “waste” exports from the EU, and that its exports may be restricted since it falls under the definition of “waste”. The BDSV said that scrap is a climate protection product, not a waste.

“The serious consequences of export restrictions would be less collection and processing of scrap, less investment, including in research and development, and the loss of an economic basis for steel recycling if scrap prices no longer develop freely on the world market. The existence of the steel recycling companies would be threatened,” the BDSV added.