﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Gerdau’s Siderperu and NLMK Peru team up to sell plates

Friday, 09 July 2021 21:52:31 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Siderperu, the Peruvian subsidiary of Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau, and NLMK Peru, have teamed up to sell NLMK’s specialty steel plates, the Peruvian steelmaker said this week.

Neither company disclosed the specific terms of what Siderperu labeled as a “commercial partnership.”

Siderperu said the partnership aims to increase both companies’ share in the specialty steel plate market.

The companies also expect to “expand their portfolio of products and technical solutions for (both) the mining and industrial segments,” Siderperu said in a statement.

Fernando Avendaño, country manager for NLMK’s Andean countries, said both companies will offer NLMK’s anti-wear plate, known as Quard, as well as its specialty structural plate, commercially known as Quend.

Without disclosing further details, Francisco Delgado, chief of industry and mining sales at Siderperu, said both companies will use Siderperu’s sales capacity to offer the products.


Tags: South America  Peru  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Jul

Steinmetz fighting Vale in an UK court over failed Simandou JV in Africa
09  Jul

Executive defends Vale’s fiscal activities, despite tax evasion allegations
08  Jul

Mining investments in Peru increase 8.3 percent between January and May
07  Jul

Peruvian iron ore production increases in January-May period
22  Jun

Peruvian rebar sales volume surges up in April