Gerdau’s Siderperu and NLMK Peru team up to sell plates

Friday, 09 July 2021 21:52:31 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Siderperu, the Peruvian subsidiary of Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau, and NLMK Peru, have teamed up to sell NLMK’s specialty steel plates, the Peruvian steelmaker said this week.

Neither company disclosed the specific terms of what Siderperu labeled as a “commercial partnership.”

Siderperu said the partnership aims to increase both companies’ share in the specialty steel plate market.

The companies also expect to “expand their portfolio of products and technical solutions for (both) the mining and industrial segments,” Siderperu said in a statement.

Fernando Avendaño, country manager for NLMK’s Andean countries, said both companies will offer NLMK’s anti-wear plate, known as Quard, as well as its specialty structural plate, commercially known as Quend.

Without disclosing further details, Francisco Delgado, chief of industry and mining sales at Siderperu, said both companies will use Siderperu’s sales capacity to offer the products.