Gerdau updates CAPEX and EBITDA perspectives

The Brazilian steel producer Gerdau unveiled reviewed perspectives for capital expenditures (CAPEX) and potential generation of EBITDA.

Estimates for investments on strategic CAPEX now amount to BRL 9.2 billion ($1.68 billion), of which BRL 3.4 billion have already been invested, while the balance $5.8 billion is expected to be invested until 2027.

For CAPEX not already concluded, the management of the company expects a potential generation of BRL 2.8 billion of annual EBITDA.

According to the company, the review reflects the incorporation of downstream projects in North America, and an adjustment to forestry investments due to the idling of Barão de Cocais and Sete Lagoas plants located in the Brazilian southeastern state of Minas Gerais which employed charcoal as reductant in their blast furnaces.

USD = BRL 5.49 (October 03)