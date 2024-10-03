 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Gerdau...

Gerdau updates CAPEX and EBITDA perspectives

Thursday, 03 October 2024 23:18:55 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian steel producer Gerdau unveiled reviewed perspectives for capital expenditures (CAPEX) and potential generation of EBITDA.

Estimates for investments on strategic CAPEX now amount to BRL 9.2 billion ($1.68 billion), of which BRL 3.4 billion have already been invested, while the balance $5.8 billion is expected to be invested until 2027.

For CAPEX not already concluded, the management of the company expects a potential generation of BRL 2.8 billion of annual EBITDA.  

According to the company, the review reflects the incorporation of downstream projects in North America, and an adjustment to forestry investments due to the idling of Barão de Cocais and Sete Lagoas plants located in the Brazilian southeastern state of Minas Gerais which employed charcoal as reductant in their blast furnaces.

USD = BRL 5.49 (October 03)


Tags: Brazil South America Fin. Reports Gerdau 

Similar articles

Gerdau sees lower net profit and revenues in Q3

07 Nov | Steel News

Gerdau’s net profit declines in Q2

09 Aug | Steel News

Net profit increases in the first quarter at Gerdau

04 May | Steel News

Gerdau’s net profit declines in 2022

01 Mar | Steel News

Gerdau’s net profit declines in the third quarter

09 Nov | Steel News

Gerdau’s net profit increases sharply in Q2

03 Aug | Steel News

Gerdau sees profit rise 237 percent in Q4 2021

24 Feb | Steel News

CSN, Gerdau and Usiminas to post weaker profits in Q4

13 Jan | Steel News

Gerdau’s profit surges to $1 billion in Q3

27 Oct | Steel News

Gerdau sees profit spike in Q2

04 Aug | Steel News