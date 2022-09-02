﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Gerdau joins $50 million heavy vehicle rental JV

Friday, 02 September 2022 21:28:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steel producer Gerdau and Brazil-based semi-trailer producer Randon have launched a joint venture to enter a new heavy vehicle rental business.

The two companies have formed a 50/50 partnership, with investments estimated at $50 million, where Gerdau is represented by Gerdau Next, the new business division of the group, while Randon will be represented by a similar unit, Randon Services and Participations.

According to Gerdau, the initial intention is to provide truck and semi-trailer rental services, to deliver solutions that meet the needs of cargo carriers or shippers. In a second stage, the new company could participate in the rental of equipment for the civil construction sector and for utilization in agriculture.

The focus of the new company will be transportation companies and independent truck drivers that have fewer capital resources to acquire new equipment, as Brazil has an estimated 1.2 million trucks aged 15 years or older in a fleet of 2.5 million units.

The JV is subject to the usual approval of antitrust authorities.


Tags: Brazil South America M&A Gerdau 

Similar articles

Gerdau concludes acquisition of Silat

07 Dec | Steel News

Cade maintains decision allowing acquisition of Silat by Gerdau

24 Sep | Steel News

Gerdau acquires Brazilian steelmaker Silat for $110.8 million

27 Nov | Steel News

Gerdau concludes sale of Indian mill

02 Nov | Steel News

Gerdau expects to conclude divestment plan this year

09 Aug | Steel News

Gerdau would reportedly benefit from Votorantim, ArcelorMittal merger in Brazil

21 Nov | Steel News

Gerdau sells 50 percent of Colombian longs mill, forms JV

29 Mar | Steel News

Gerdau sells specialty steel unit in Spain to Clerbil for EUR 155 million

20 May | Steel News

Gerdau considering sale of assets

14 Aug | Steel News

Gerdau throws hat in ring to acquire France’s Ascometal

13 May | Steel News