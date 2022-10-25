Gerdau could invest $10 million in Argentina plant

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 20:58:47 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Guillermo Maglieri, director of Gerdau for Argentina and Uruguay, was quoted by the local steel association Acero Argentino (AA) as saying that the company plans investments of more than $10 million in its Perez steel plant, located in the Argentine province of Santa Fé.

According to Maglieri, there are many opportunities for the steel industry in the region, and the potential projects for the investment, still being evaluated by the group, would be implemented during 2023.

Based on the EAF (electric arc furnace) technology, the Perez plant has a yearly 650,000 mt crude steel and 240,000 mt rolling capacities, producing long products for the auto, agricultural, civil construction and home appliances.