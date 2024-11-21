 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Gerdau...

Gerdau assumes full control of Brazilian subsidiary

Thursday, 21 November 2024 00:01:59 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian steel producer, Gerdau, announced that it has entered an agreement with Sumitomo Corporation and The Japan Steel Works Ltd. to acquire, respectively, 39,53% and 1,74% of the capital of Gerdau Summit Aços Fundidos e Forjados S.A.

With an acquisition price estimated at $32.6 million, Gerdau will assume the total capital of Gerdau Summit.

Located in Pindamonhangaba, state of São Paulo, Gerdau Summit has a 40,000 mt per year production capacity of cast and forged steel products, chiefly to produce rolls and shafts to be used in the steel, aluminum, sugar and ethanol, and energy sectors.

According to Gerdau, the acquisition is expected to be closed in early 2025 and is in line with its strategy to “generate greater synergy between its businesses and offer higher value-added products and services to its customers”.


Tags: Brazil South America M&A Gerdau 

Similar articles

Gerdau to acquire ferrous scrap recycler in the US

18 Sep | Steel News

Gerdau concludes sale of Metaldom to INICIA group

02 Feb | Steel News

Brazil approves ArcelorMittal’s acquisition of CSP for $2.2 billion

12 Jan | Steel News

Gerdau joins $50 million heavy vehicle rental JV

02 Sep | Steel News

Gerdau concludes acquisition of Silat

07 Dec | Steel News

Cade maintains decision allowing acquisition of Silat by Gerdau

24 Sep | Steel News

Gerdau acquires Brazilian steelmaker Silat for $110.8 million

27 Nov | Steel News

Gerdau concludes sale of Indian mill

02 Nov | Steel News

Gerdau expects to conclude divestment plan this year

09 Aug | Steel News

Gerdau would reportedly benefit from Votorantim, ArcelorMittal merger in Brazil

21 Nov | Steel News