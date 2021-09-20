Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey up 62.1% in Jan-Aug

Monday, 20 September 2021 14:50:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $1.28 billion, including exports worth $211.96 million, up by 63.2 percent, and imports worth $1.07 billion, increasing by 27.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the January-August period this year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fourth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 36,386 metric tons, rising by 62.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $19.51 million, up by 140.5 percent year on year.