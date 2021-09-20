﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey up 62.1% in Jan-Aug

Monday, 20 September 2021 14:50:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-August period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $1.28 billion, including exports worth $211.96 million, up by 63.2 percent, and imports worth $1.07 billion, increasing by 27.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the January-August period this year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fourth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 36,386 metric tons, rising by 62.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $19.51 million, up by 140.5 percent year on year.


Tags: Georgia  semis  Europe  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21 Sep

Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik to build new steel service center
20 Sep

Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 43.4 percent in January-August
17 Sep

Turkey’s steel export value may exceed $20 billion this year
31 Aug

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 85.6 percent in January-July
31 Aug

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 70.4 percent in January-July