﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Full resumption of POSCO’s Pohang Works delayed to Q1 next year

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 15:45:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has released a report regarding the impact of Hinnamnor typhoon in September on steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO).

According to the report, as of November 10, six out of POSCO’s 18 steel production facilities at the Pohang Works are in operation again. 

The company suspended operations at the Pohang Works on September 6 because of the fire caused by the typhoon, as SteelOrbis previously reported. 

POSCO was aiming to return its production to the level before the damage at the end of this year, but now the Pohang Works is expected to fully resume operations in the first quarter of 2023. 

Meanwhile, the company is expected to incur a KRW 2.4 trillion ($1.83 billion) loss in sales revenues.


Tags: Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking POSCO 

Similar articles

POSCO’s revenues and net profit fall in Q3 due to flood damage

25 Oct | Steel News

POSCO to cut stainless steel production by 100,000 mt

28 Sep | Steel News

POSCO to invest in EAFs to reduce carbon emissions

23 Sep | Steel News

Relatively silent week for S. Korean scrap market, Japanese scrap holds ground ahead of holiday

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Slab prices in Asia improve unlike demand, POSCO manages to sell only to Europe

15 Sep | Flats and Slab

S. Korea targets slab exports in global market, faces competition

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

POSCO starts semi-finished steel production at Pohang with restart of BFs

13 Sep | Steel News

POSCO plans to re-commission BFs from September 10

08 Sep | Steel News

Damage from typhoon to result in big steel output losses in Pohang, S. Korea, to be partially offset by other plants

07 Sep | Steel News

POSCO suspends operations at one major plant amid fire resulted by typhoon

06 Sep | Steel News