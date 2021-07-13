﻿
English
Freight volumes on China’s railways up 8.9 percent in H1

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 13:38:46 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Railway Corporation (CRC) announced that in the first six months this year freight volumes on China’s railways amounted to 1.845 billion mt, up 8.9 percent year on year.

As for 2021, CRC aims to achieve a total freight volume of 3.7 billion mt, expecting to see a year-on-year rise of 3.4 percent.

In the first half this year, the freight volume of coal achieved by CRC reached 961 million mt, up 12.4 percent year on year. At the same time, container freight amounted to 12.59 million TEU, up 29.5 percent year on year.


