Fortescue ships first iron ore from Belinga project in Gabon

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it has exported first iron ore from its Belinga project in Gabon.

The mining at the project with an initial annual capacity of two million mt started in the second half of the current year.

“This project has the potential to revolutionize our portfolio. It will also open growth opportunities for Fortescue throughout Africa. A major exploration drilling campaign is underway with the results continuing to show that this project has the potential to be significant scale and high-grade,” Dino Otranto, CEO of Fortescue, said.