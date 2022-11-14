Fortescue and Indonesian Gunung Raja Paksi ink MoU for decarbonization

Monday, 14 November 2022 16:13:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that its subsidiary Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indonesia-based steelmaker PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk (GRP) to investigate how green hydrogen supplied by FFI could be used to help decarbonize the latter’s steelmaking plants.

The companies plan to launch a technical feasibility study to explore opportunities to use green hydrogen as an alternative fuel source to transform the steelmaking process of GRP, as well as the modification of the existing steelmaking process at GRP’s steelmaking plant at Bekasi.

The volume of green energy supplied to GRP by FFI will be determined through the technical feasibility study