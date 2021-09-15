Ford to stop producing vehicles in India

Wednesday, 15 September 2021 12:26:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based Ford Motor Company has announced that it will restructure its Indian operations. Accordingly, Ford India will stop vehicle assembly in Sanand by the fourth quarter this year and vehicle and engine production in Chennai by the second quarter amid the shortage of semiconductors in the global market. Ford will continue to provide customers in India with ongoing parts, service and warranty support.

The company also plans to significantly expand its 11,000-employee Ford Business Solutions team in Chennai and bring to the market some of Ford’s iconic global vehicles and electrified SUVs.

Ford stated that the restructuring will cost about $2 billion and affect approximately 4,000 employees.

The restructuring is expected to create a sustainably profitable business in India, following accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion over the past 10 years.