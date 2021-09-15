﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ford to stop producing vehicles in India

Wednesday, 15 September 2021 12:26:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based Ford Motor Company has announced that it will restructure its Indian operations. Accordingly, Ford India will stop vehicle assembly in Sanand by the fourth quarter this year and vehicle and engine production in Chennai by the second quarter amid the shortage of semiconductors in the global market. Ford will continue to provide customers in India with ongoing parts, service and warranty support.

The company also plans to significantly expand its 11,000-employee Ford Business Solutions team in Chennai and bring to the market some of Ford’s iconic global vehicles and electrified SUVs.

Ford stated that the restructuring will cost about $2 billion and affect approximately 4,000 employees.

The restructuring is expected to create a sustainably profitable business in India, following accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion over the past 10 years.


Tags: automotive  India  production  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Sep

Moody’s upgrades ratings of Tata Steel, outlook remains stable
13 Sep

Turkish motor vehicle output up 14.4 percent in January-August
10 Sep

Toyota Motor lowers FY 2021-22 output forecast amid semiconductor shortage
06 Sep

Argentina’s auto output up 97.5 percent in January-August
18 Aug

EUROFER: EU auto output to rebound by 15.3 percent in 2021, 7.9 in 2022