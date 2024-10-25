Finland’s Metso Corporation opens DRI smelting furnace facility in Pori

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it has opened a state-of-the-art direct reduced iron (DRI) smelting furnace pilot facility in Pori today, October 25.

The new facility built with an investment of €8 million will allow customer-specific pilot-scale testing to demonstrate the applicability and results of Metso’s Outotec® DRI Smelting Furnace technology, which supports decarbonizing the iron and steel industry, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

“The investment into the DRI Smelting Furnace pilot facility supports the rapidly increasing customer demand for reliable testing when planning a transition to emissions-free smelting. The construction of the pilot plant and equipment installations have gone extremely rapidly and smoothly. Hot commissioning of the equipment will take place soon, and then we will be ready for customer testing,” Mari Lindgren, director of smelting research and development at Metso, said.