Friday, 03 June 2022 12:07:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it has completed the divestment of its Metal Recycling business line to Sweden-based investment company Mimir.

The Metal Recycling business, which includes the brands Lindermann and Texas Shredder, will operate globally under the Lindemann brand, with headquarters in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The approximate 160 employees of the business have transferred to the new company.