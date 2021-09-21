Ferrexpo’s iron ore pellet output down 11.2 percent in August

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 14:57:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, produced 870,000 of iron ore pellets, down by 11.2 percent year on year and 14.9 percent month on month, respectively.

Despite such a significant decline in August, in the January-August period of the current year, the company’s output of pellets has remained one percent higher year on year, totaling 7.43 million.

In the second half of the current year, Ferrexpo expects to see a rise in its outputs, following the upgrade of the company’s equipment. Specifically, the company’s output is about to rise by 0.5-1 million of iron ore pellets per year. Concurrently, in 2021, the company intends to increase volumes of its merchant iron ore concentrate.