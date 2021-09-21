﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ferrexpo’s iron ore pellet output down 11.2 percent in August

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 14:57:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, produced 870,000 of iron ore pellets, down by 11.2 percent year on year and 14.9 percent month on month, respectively.

Despite such a significant decline in August, in the January-August period of the current year, the company’s output of pellets has remained one percent higher year on year, totaling 7.43 million.

In the second half of the current year, Ferrexpo expects to see a rise in its outputs, following the upgrade of the company’s equipment. Specifically, the company’s output is about to rise by 0.5-1 million of iron ore pellets per year. Concurrently, in 2021, the company intends to increase volumes of its merchant iron ore concentrate.


Tags: mining  iron ore  Europe  Ferrexpo  pellet  raw mat  Switzerland  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Sep

Moody’s: Global steel supply-demand imbalance to return in 2022 with prices gradually falling
16 Sep

Strike Resources issues new production plans for Paulsens East Iron Ore Project
16 Sep

Turkey's iron ore imports up 12.6 percent in January-July
13 Sep

Russia’s Mechel one step closer to self-sufficiency in iron ore
31 Aug

SAIL firms up investment for expansion of iron mine and setting up pellet plant