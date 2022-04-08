﻿
English
Ferrexpo’s iron ore output decreases by two percent in Q1

Friday, 08 April 2022
       

Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has announced its production results for the first quarter of 2022.

In the first quarter this year, the company’s iron ore production decreased by two percent year on year and was down by 13 percent compared to the previous quarter to 2.71 million mt. In particular, the company’s output of pellets totaled 2.71 million mt, decreasing by 11 percent quarter on quarter and down by 0.1 percent year on year, due to operational and logistical constraints following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ferrexpo’s output of pellets from iron ore with 65 percent Fe content totaled 2.71 million mt, up two percent year on year and down eight percent compared to the fourth quarter.


