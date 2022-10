Thursday, 13 October 2022 11:52:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based Fenix Resources Limited has announced that it has achieved a significant milestone of producing and selling two million dry metric tonnes (dmt) of iron ore from its Iron Ridge Iron Ore Project, located in Western Australia. This important milestone was achieved 19 months after the first sale of Iron Ridge product in February 2021.

The two millionth tonne was shipped in mid-September from Fenix’s facilities at the Geraldton port.