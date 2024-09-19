Federacciai: Italian longs output speeds up in August, flats output falls more slowly

In August this year, domestic steel production in Italy amounted to 764,000 mt, down 2.7 percent compared to the same month in 2023, easing from the stronger decrease of 3.9 percent seen in July, according to Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies. In the January-August period, production totaled 13.3 million mt, marking a 5.2 percent year-on-year decrease.

2024 Crude steel output (000/mt) Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,645 5.9% 1,645 5.9% Feb 1,824 -3.8% 3,469 0.6% Mar 1,997 -12.9% 5,376 -4.7% Apr 1,691 -11.1% 7,067 -6.3% May 1,884 -5.4% 8,951 -6.1% Jun 1,852 -3.0% 10,803 -5.6% Jul 1,685 -3.9% 12,488 -5.4% Aug 764 -2.7% 13,252 -5.2%

There is still a contrast between Italian longs and flats production. In August, Italy’s production of longs continued to accelerate, rising by 11.2 percent year on year to 357,000 mt, bringing the total for the first eight months of the year up by 1.3 percent to 7.8 million tons. Meanwhile, Italian flat steel output in August amounted to 415,000 mt, down 12.4 percent year on year (easing from July's decline of 16.8 percent, bringing the flat steel output for the January-August period down by 10.8 percent year on year to a total of 5.7 million mt.