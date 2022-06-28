FAI in roads and waterways in China up 7.2 percent in Jan-May

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 10:30:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 991.25 billion ($148 billion), increasing by 7.2 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, waterway construction, inland rivers in China amounted to RMB 934.9 billion ($140 billion), RMB 56.3 billion ($8.4 billion), and RMB 27.16 billion ($4.1 billion), increasing by 7.6 percent, 0.6 percent and 6.1 percent year on year, respectively, while FAI in construction of coastal facilities came to RMB 28.6 billion ($4.3 billion), down 4.9 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.693