﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 7.2 percent in Jan-May

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 10:30:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-May period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 991.25 billion ($148 billion), increasing by 7.2 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, waterway construction, inland rivers in China amounted to RMB 934.9 billion ($140 billion), RMB 56.3 billion ($8.4 billion), and RMB 27.16 billion ($4.1 billion), increasing by 7.6 percent, 0.6 percent and 6.1 percent year on year, respectively, while FAI in construction of coastal facilities came to RMB 28.6 billion ($4.3 billion), down 4.9 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.693


Tags: China Far East Investments 

Similar articles

RMB 950 million to be invested in 300 infrastructure projects in Guangzhou in 2021-25

24 Jun | Steel News

Investments in Henan’s newly-built key infrastructure projects total RMB 276.8 billion in June

23 Jun | Steel News

China’s real estate investments decline by 4.0 percent in Jan-May

16 Jun | Steel News

FAI in China increases by 6.2 percent in January-May

15 Jun | Steel News

MOT: China to expand investment in rural roads

01 Jun | Steel News

FAI in transportation in China up 4.1 percent in 2021

26 May | Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 7.3 percent in Jan-Apr

18 May | Steel News

China’s real estate investments decline by 2.7 percent in Jan-Apr

17 May | Steel News

FAI in China’s railways amounts to RMB 157.46 billion in Jan-Apr, up 0.6%

17 May | Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 11.4 percent in Jan-Mar

20 Apr | Steel News