﻿
FAI in roads and waterways in China up 5.7 percent in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 23 December 2021 12:22:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 2.53 trillion ($0.4 trillion), increasing by 5.7 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 2.39 trillion ($0.37 trillion), RMB 65.97 billion ($10.4 billion) and RMB 67.22 billion ($10.6 billion), increasing by 6.0 percent, 7.4 percent and 19.1 percent year on year, respectively.


