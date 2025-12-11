 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > FAI...

FAI in China’s railways up 5.9% to RMB 753.8 billion in Jan-Nov 2025

Thursday, 11 December 2025 09:36:15 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China Railway Corporation (CRC) has announced that total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways in the January-November period this year amounted to RMB 753.8 billion ($106.5 billion), up 5.9 percent year on year.

Since the beginning of this year, CRC Group has implemented the decisions and arrangements of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and of the State Council, focused on serving national strategies and regional economic and social development, and has accelerated the building of a world-class modern railway network.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Shagang cuts its scrap purchase price by $4.2/mt

11 Dec | Steel News

China’s coal imports decrease by 12 percent in January-November 2025

11 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 10, 2025

10 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese stainless steel prices rebound slightly

10 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices move down amid lower futures prices

10 Dec | Flats and Slab

Baosteel raises local HRC prices by $14/mt for January 2025

10 Dec | Flats and Slab

China's steel industry PPI down 7.9 percent in January-November 2025

10 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.4% in late Nov 2025

10 Dec | Steel News

Ex-China HRC prices reverse last week’s gains as local and futures markets falter

09 Dec | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 9, 2025

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials