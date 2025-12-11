FAI in China’s railways up 5.9% to RMB 753.8 billion in Jan-Nov 2025

China Railway Corporation (CRC) has announced that total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways in the January-November period this year amounted to RMB 753.8 billion ($106.5 billion), up 5.9 percent year on year.

Since the beginning of this year, CRC Group has implemented the decisions and arrangements of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and of the State Council, focused on serving national strategies and regional economic and social development, and has accelerated the building of a world-class modern railway network.