FAI in China's railways up 1.5 percent to RMB 511.8 billion in Jan-Aug 2026

China Railway Corporation (CRC) has announced that total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China's railways in the January-August period this year amounted to RMB 511.8 billion ($75.6 billion), up 1.5 percent year on year.

National railway fixed-asset investment increased by 1.5 percent year on year, effectively driving the development of related industries and boosting income and employment, injecting new momentum into expanding domestic demand and stabilizing growth.

In 2025, China's FAI in railways had amounted to RMB 901.5 billion, up 6.0 percent year on year, with 3,109 kilometers of new railway lines being put into operation.