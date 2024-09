China Railway Corporation has announced that the total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways in the January-August period this year amounted to RMB 477.5 billion ($67.1 billion), up 10.5 percent year on year.

China Railway Corporation said that railroad construction was promoted with high quality and efficiency in the given period. Meanwhile, the progress of a number of key railway projects will exert a positive impact on the demand for steel during the remainder of the current year.