Ezequiel Tavernelli: Latin America at risk of deindustrialization

Ezequiel Tavernelli, executive director of the Latin American Steel Association (Alacero), has shared his insights regarding the Latin American steel industry.

Mr. Tavernelli stated that in 2024 steel imports accounted for 39 percent of apparent finished steel consumption in Latin America, reaching its highest level in over a decade, with the share of imports from China increasing during the given period. He noted that over the past 15 years crude steel production in the region has steadily decreased, amounting to 56.3 million in 2024, down from a peak of 67.6 million mt in 2011. Meanwhile, Chinese steel exports to Latin America have risen by 234 percent since 2010, exceeding exports to the US or the EU. Additionally, indirect steel imports from China have also increased, by 338 percent since 2008.

The Alacero official emphasized that this situation is not viable for employment, industry, or energy transition, adding that Latin America is not only importing basic metals, but also outsourcing finished products that could be produced locally. These put Latin America at risk of deindustrialization, he said.

Consequently, the Latin American steel industry needs a level playing field, effective trade measures and regional coordination to prevent the loss of more industrial capacity. Tavernelli also pointed out that establishing a shared industrial policy that fosters development and strengthens value chains would benefit the industry.