EU’s definitive AD duties on HRC from Turkey come into force as of July 5

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 16:42:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced that the definitive antidumping (AD) duty on hot rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel (HRC) imports from Turkey is effective as of July 5 this year. The Commission announced definitive antidumping duties on the given product from Turkey in April and stated that the duties would come into force as of July.

The investigation started on May 14, 2020, following the complaint by the European Steel Association (EUROFER).

The definitive antidumping duties on the given products were imposed at 4.7 percent for Habaş Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar İstihsal Endüstrisi A.Ş., 5.0 percent for Erdemir Group, 7.3 percent for Çolakoğlu Metalurji, 5.7 percent for Ağır Haddecilik A.Ş. and Borçelik Çelik Sanayii Ticaret A.Ş., and 7.3 percent for other companies, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


