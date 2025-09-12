EUROFER files petition for antidumping investigation into Turkish cold rolled coil

According to an official communication circulated by the General Directorate of Imports, Ministry of Trade of Turkey, the European Steel Association (EUROFER) has filed a petition with the European Commission for an antidumping investigation for cold rolled coil imports from Turkey.

The petition included Turkish producers Atakaş Çelik, Çolakoğlu Metalurji, Diler Holding, Erdemir, Gazi Metal, Göktaş Metal, Habaş, Kibar Holding, MMK Metalurji, Tat Metal, Tezcan Galvaniz, Tosyalı-Toyo and Yıldız Demir Çelik. The investigation has not been initiated yet.

The products subject to the investigation fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers codes of 7209.15.00, 7209.16.90, 7209.17.90, 7209.18.91, 7209.18.99, 7209.25.00, 7209.26.90, 7209.27.90, 7209.28.90, 7211.23.30, 7211.23.80, 7211.29.00, 7225.50.80 and 7226.92.00 (TARIC codes of 7209.15.00.90, 7209.18.99.90, 7209.25.00.90, 7211.23.80.19, 7211.23.80.95, 7211.23.80.99, 7211.29.00.19 and 7211.29.00.99).