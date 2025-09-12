 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EUROFER...

EUROFER files petition for antidumping investigation into Turkish cold rolled coil

Friday, 12 September 2025 11:18:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to an official communication circulated by the General Directorate of Imports, Ministry of Trade of Turkey, the European Steel Association (EUROFER) has filed a petition with the European Commission for an antidumping investigation for cold rolled coil imports from Turkey.

The petition included Turkish producers Atakaş Çelik, Çolakoğlu Metalurji, Diler Holding, Erdemir, Gazi Metal, Göktaş Metal, Habaş, Kibar Holding, MMK Metalurji, Tat Metal, Tezcan Galvaniz, Tosyalı-Toyo and Yıldız Demir Çelik. The investigation has not been initiated yet. 

The products subject to the investigation fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers codes of 7209.15.00, 7209.16.90, 7209.17.90, 7209.18.91, 7209.18.99, 7209.25.00, 7209.26.90, 7209.27.90, 7209.28.90, 7211.23.30, 7211.23.80, 7211.29.00, 7225.50.80 and 7226.92.00 (TARIC codes of 7209.15.00.90, 7209.18.99.90, 7209.25.00.90, 7211.23.80.19, 7211.23.80.95, 7211.23.80.99, 7211.29.00.19 and 7211.29.00.99).


Tags: Crc Flats Turkey Europe Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US flat steel rises after bouncing off $805/nt “price floor,” better demand seen with interest rate cut

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s CRC imports up 52.5 percent in January-July 2025

12 Sep | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 37, 2025

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local CRC prices stable amid bullish demand outlook, pending tax reforms

10 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices soften amid weak tax reform impact, high inventories

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

CRC and HDG prices in Europe improve, but trade measures curb imports

05 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices stable, but mood negative amid continuous declines in futures

03 Sep | Flats and Slab

Brazil updates utilization of steel import quotas

03 Sep | Steel News

US flat steel continues down on limited demand, bearish September scrap; price bottom seen

02 Sep | Flats and Slab

Turkey nears exhaustion of EU HRC import quota for Q3

02 Sep | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.4 - 2.5 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.8 - 2 mm
Width:  0 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.3 - 1.2 mm
Width:  1 - 1.5 mm
Coil:   R
DX51-52-53-D+Z s220-280-300 GD etc.
BATTALLAR DEMIR SAN. ve TIC LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer