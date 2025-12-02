 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EUROFER:...

EUROFER: Apparent steel usage slips in Q2 2025 amid weak demand from end-users

Tuesday, 02 December 2025 15:15:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2025-2026/Q4 2025 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the second quarter of 2025 apparent steel consumption in the EU-27 amounted to 34.3 million mt, down by 1.8 percent year on year, following a 2.2 percent increase in the first quarter of 2025.

EUROFER reported that steel-using sectors in the EU continued to weaken in the second quarter of 2025, with the Steel Weighted Industrial Production Index (SWIP) falling for the sixth consecutive period. The index declined by 2.9 percent, following a 3.2 percent drop in the previous quarter. The association noted that rising uncertainty triggered by recent US tariff measures is expected to push the EU into another, though milder, recession in 2025, with industrial activity now forecast to shrink by 1.5 percent instead of the earlier projected 0.7 percent. A moderate recovery of about 1.8 percent is anticipated for 2026.

According to EUROFER, apparent steel consumption in the EU is expected to finally begin recovering in 2026, increasing by around three percent, slightly below the earlier estimate of 3.1 percent. However, this outlook depends on an improvement in industrial conditions and a reduction in global geopolitical tensions - factors that remain highly uncertain. Overall, EUROFER emphasized that steel demand continues to face significant pressure from the unpredictable global conditions.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Consumption 

Similar articles

EUROFER: Apparent steel usage up 2.2 percent in Q1 2025, recovery expected in 2026

11 Sep | Steel News

EUROFER: Apparent steel usage up in Q4, 2025 outlook largely influenced by US tariffs

06 Jun | Steel News

EUROFER: Apparent steel usage outlook for 2025 worsens in EU

06 Feb | Steel News

EUROFER: Outlook for apparent steel usage in EU revised down for 2024

30 Oct | Steel News

UNESID cautiously optimistic for Spanish steel sector in 2024

16 Apr | Steel News

Traders at IREPAS: EU may adjust quotas amid higher long product imports

19 Sep | Steel News

EUROFER: Steel demand in EU to recover from Q3

05 Jun | Steel News

EUROFER: EU steel usage expected to fall more in 2022 than previously forecasted

26 Oct | Steel News

EUROFER: EU steel consumption expected to decrease by 1.7% in 2022 and recover in 2023

24 Aug | Steel News

UNESID: Spanish steel output falls by 18% in 2020 due to pandemic

30 Mar | Steel News