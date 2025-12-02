EUROFER: Apparent steel usage slips in Q2 2025 amid weak demand from end-users

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2025-2026/Q4 2025 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the second quarter of 2025 apparent steel consumption in the EU-27 amounted to 34.3 million mt, down by 1.8 percent year on year, following a 2.2 percent increase in the first quarter of 2025.

EUROFER reported that steel-using sectors in the EU continued to weaken in the second quarter of 2025, with the Steel Weighted Industrial Production Index (SWIP) falling for the sixth consecutive period. The index declined by 2.9 percent, following a 3.2 percent drop in the previous quarter. The association noted that rising uncertainty triggered by recent US tariff measures is expected to push the EU into another, though milder, recession in 2025, with industrial activity now forecast to shrink by 1.5 percent instead of the earlier projected 0.7 percent. A moderate recovery of about 1.8 percent is anticipated for 2026.

According to EUROFER, apparent steel consumption in the EU is expected to finally begin recovering in 2026, increasing by around three percent, slightly below the earlier estimate of 3.1 percent. However, this outlook depends on an improvement in industrial conditions and a reduction in global geopolitical tensions - factors that remain highly uncertain. Overall, EUROFER emphasized that steel demand continues to face significant pressure from the unpredictable global conditions.