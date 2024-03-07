﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Euro area industrial producer prices down 0.9 percent in January from December

Thursday, 07 March 2024 14:39:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in January this industrial producer prices went down by 0.9 percent in the euro area and the European Union member states (EU-27), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in the given month, industrial producer prices were down by 8.6 percent in the euro area and by 8.4 percent in the EU.

In January, compared with December, prices in the energy sector were down by 2.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.5 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods went down by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU countries, while prices of intermediate goods decreased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and 0.1 percent in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Estonia (+5.3%), Ireland (+4.0%) and the Czech Republic (+2.4%), while the largest decreases were observed in Slovakia (-14.3%), Poland (-3.0%) and Austria (-2.2%).

In the given month, compared with January 2023, prices in the energy sector fell by 21.3 percent in the euro area and by 20.1 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods decreased by 5.8 percent in the euro area and 5.9 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods moved up by 2.0 percent in the euro area and 1.7 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 2.1 percent in the euro area and 1.9 percent in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Luxembourg (+15.0%), Malta (+0.7%) and Slovenia (+0.3%), while Ireland (-21.5%), Bulgaria (-17.8%) and Latvia (-12.3%) posted the biggest declines.


Tags: Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Turkish rebar spot prices revised to offset currency fluctuations

07 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkish flats spot prices continue to fall as HRC prices soften

07 Mar | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC prices slide again, import offers may have hit bottom

06 Mar | Flats and Slab

Ex-US scrap prices in Turkey fall below $380/mt CFR

06 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s Kardemir to invest in expanding value-added products portfolio

06 Mar | Steel News

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill revises its rebar price

06 Mar | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey longs prices slide further due to low demand, lower scrap prices

06 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik increases steel service center capacity

06 Mar | Steel News

Uwe Hadwich: Turkey has advantage in decarbonization thanks to EAF-based steelmaking

05 Mar | Steel News

Prof. Roland Döhrn: Economic environment for steel sector remains challenging

05 Mar | Steel News