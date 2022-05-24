Euro area construction output remains stable in March

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 11:15:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in March this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 0.2 percent compared to February and by 4.1 percent compared to the same month of 2021. In February this year, production in the construction sector had risen by 0.8 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the given month rose by 3.3 percent compared to the same month of 2021 and remained stable compared to the previous month. In February this year, production had risen by 1.1 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in March grew by 0.2 percent month on month and by four percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 2.1 percent from February and by 4.9 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction dropped by 0.1 percent month on month and increased by 3.4 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 1.5 percent month on month and by 3.3 percent year on year.

As compared to March 2021, construction output in March this year increased by 27.7 percent in Poland, by 12.3 percent in Slovenia, and by 10.5 percent in Hungary, while it decreased by 7.7 percent in Spain, by 2.2 percent in Belgium, by 0.4 percent in Germany and by 0.2 percent in Austria.

As compared to February, construction output in March this year increased by 5.1 percent in Poland, by 2.4 percent in Sweden, and by 1.1 percent in Germany, while it decreased by 7.8 percent in Slovenia, by 5.7 percent in Hungary and by 3.6 percent in the Czech Republic.