EU unveils new measures to lower energy prices and support energy-intensive industries

The European Commission has unveiled a new set of coordinated actions to reduce energy prices for both industries and consumers, marking the next phase of the Affordable Energy Action Plan.

Although energy costs have fallen from their 2022 peaks, they remain significantly higher than global competitors, undermining industrial competitiveness and household affordability. The Commission’s new plan focuses on immediate relief and long-term structural measures in cooperation with EU member states.

Seven actions to reduce energy costs

The Commission has presented seven key measures to accelerate cost reduction and ensure secure, affordable and sustainable energy across the EU: